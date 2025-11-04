Rockcastle Co. man facing neglect charges after elderly mother found living in poor conditions

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Rockcastle County man is facing elderly neglect charges after his mother was discovered "sitting in a reclining chair with maggots crawling on the chair and on her body" in a home that "was in very poor condition," according to a complaint warrant.

The warrant by the Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office detailed that authorities responded to a local hospital on Oct. 20 for reports of possible abuse and neglect of an elderly individual.

Officials were informed on arrival that an elderly woman was taken to Rockcastle Regional Hospital after her son and caregiver Jeremy Cook called and reported that his mother was suffering from shortness of breath.

EMS reported that when they arrived at the home, the woman was covered in feces in a diaper that appeared to have been soiled for multiple days. Piles of trash also covered the floor of the home, which appeared to be rotting, authorities reported.

The woman was also suffering from multiple wounds, and several dried bugs were later removed from her body, a complaint read. She later informed EMS that "she had been in the...reclining chair for two months."

Police reported that while speaking with Cook, he claimed that he "changes her diaper three times a day and bathes her twice a week" and had been caring for his mother since Aug. 1.

Cook was arrested on Oct. 31 and charged with one count of knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult.