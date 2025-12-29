Rowan County man facing charges after allegedly attacking grandfather with axe

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man in Rowan County is facing multiple charges after he allegedly attacked his grandfather with an axe on Sunday, police report.

According to an arrest citation, authorities responded to the 100 block of Sweetgum Lane just after 2 p.m. for reports of an assault. When they arrived, the officer was waved down at the home and upon entering, found 24-year-old Connor Mullins sitting in a chair in his room.

During a Terry frisk, Mullins was found in possession of three empty syringes. The officer was also informed that Mullins' grandfather was upstairs bleeding from his head.

A trail of blood was seen along the floor and the wall of the home leading up the staircase, and the officer "observed a bloody Native American Tomahawk to be sitting in the chair closest to the staircase," the arrest citation reports.

Police then spoke with the grandfather's wife, who informed them that he had went and picked Mullins up from a friend's house and while they two were watching TV, she heard a "big loud sound" and her husband yell out.

"...she stated that she looked over into the living room and (saw) Connor hit (her husband) in the head with a Tomahawk," the arrest citation reports.

Mullins is charged with first degree assault (domestic violence), third degree terroristic threatening, and drug paraphernalia - buy/possess. He is booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.