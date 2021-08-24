Scott County jury finds man found guilty in 2007 murder of parents

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Scott County jury found James Anthony Gray guilty on two counts of murder for the deaths of his parents, James and Vivian Gray, back in 2007.

A relative discovered the pair dead inside their Sadieville home.

This is the third time Gray has gone to trial. Anthony Gray's first trial ended with a mistrial and his conviction in the second trial was overturned because of how police got his confession.

The commonwealth's attorney told the jury that James and Vivian Gray weren't just killed, but they "were executed by the same gun." The attorney said there was no forced entry, meaning it was likely done by someone who had access, like their son, Anthony.

They quoted Anthony when mentioning he had a terrible relationship with his parents. They also said when Anthony was cut out of the will, that's when he decided to act. They say if Anthony had a real alibi, then he'd have been eliminated early as a suspect.

The defense told the jury that the prosecution had the wrong guy, presenting a mountain of evidence to create reasonable doubt. Gray's defense said the murders were committed by another man, who they say bought stolen guns from Gray.

The jury will now deliberate a sentence.