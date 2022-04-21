Scott County man accused of sex crimes with a minor

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Georgetown man is accused of sex crimes with a minor.

Daniel Messer has been accused of exchanging sexually explicit messages with a young girl he believed was a 14-year-old.

Messer was in a video on a popular YouTube channel where adults pretend to be children and arrange to meet with who they believe are sexual predators.

Once this meeting happens, there is no child, and the person is confronted for being a sexual predator.

Messer’s meet-up happened in Tennessee.

Wednesday, Georgetown Police seized his car and electronic devices after the arrest.

He is currently being held at the Scott County Detention Center.