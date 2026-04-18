Scott County Sheriff's Office warns of unauthorized, suspicious vehicle conducting traffic stops

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office has released a warning to all nearby residents about a suspicious, unauthorized vehicle reported to be making false traffic stops in the county.

According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle is an unmarked gray Dodge Charger with red and blue lights. In a Facebook post, the Scott County Sheriff's Office states that the occupants of a vehicle who were pulled over by the Dodge Charger thankfully left the scene before the perpetrator approached.

According to the sheriff's office, most legitimate cruisers are marked with "Sheriff" on the side, and all cruisers use blue lights, not red lights.

"If you are being pulled over by a suspicious vehicle, you are well within your rights to dial 911 to confirm the legitimacy of the stop, and we suggest you do so," the social media post states.