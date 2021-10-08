Watch
Search warrants executed in Bryan McCarty case

Courtesy of Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:27 PM, Oct 07, 2021
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Laurel County Sheriff's investigators executed multiple search warrants at two residences belonging to Bryan McCarty on Thursday evening.

McCarty was found dead in his home Saturday, September 25.

Thursday evening, Laurel Sheriff's investigators received information leading them to two residences located off Maple Grove Road, approximately 5 miles west of London.

Numerous pieces of evidence were located and seized. Laurel County Sheriff's Office says significant information was obtained.

If you have any information regarding the Bryan McCarty case contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606 – 864 – 6600 or personal message to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page or to email at: gacciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com ( information will be strictly confidential).

