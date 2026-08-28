Sheriff: Gallatin County deputy accused of committing sexual abuse, stalking while on duty

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputy, who has since been suspended, has been accused of committing sexual abuse and stalking against an adult female while on duty, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release, on Wednesday, the Boone County Sheriff's Office received a request from the Gallatin County Sheriff to investigate a situation involving a complaint filed against Gallatin County Deputy Jason Walker.

The complaint filed by an adult female alleged that between May and August of 2026, Walker contacted a woman "under the guise" that he was following up on a domestic violence case he was working on.

Afterward, Walker allegedly continued contacting the female and would reportedly follow and watch her at various locations around Gallatin County. According to the press release, "Walker also utilized a law enforcement database to find additional personal identifying information about the female."

During an in-person meeting with the female at a gas station while he was on duty in uniform, Walker allegedly reached inside of a vehicle and touched the woman "in a sexual nature" without her consent.

In another situation when Walker was in uniform on duty, he allegedly responded to the woman's home and "forcibly touched her in a sexual nature while she attempted to stop him and walk away from him."

Walker was accused of tampering with physical evidence after he allegedly attempted to delete records of the woman from his SnapChat and call log. Walker "also disabled his department issued vehicle's GPS system to hide when he was stalking or otherwise meeting the female," according to the press release.

According to the Boone County Detention Center, Walker was arrested on Thursday at 8:35 p.m. and was given a set bond of $100,000. Walker has been charged with three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, one count of sexual abuse in the third degree, stalking in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence, and official misconduct in the first degree.

On Friday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released a statement to the public explaining that Walker had been suspended "pending the outcomes" of the investigation. Read the full statement by Gallatin County Sheriff Robert Webster below.