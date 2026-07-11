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Sheriff: Man faces wanton endangerment charges after shots fired strike vehicle in Fleming County

Photo of Kurtis Godsey
Fleming County Sheriff's Office via Facebook
Photo of Kurtis Godsey
Photo of Kurtis Godsey
Posted

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A man has been arrested and taken into custody after he allegedly fired a gun and struck a vehicle with three occupants inside, according to the Fleming County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, on Saturday morning, authorities responded to a shots fired report on Elizaville Road, and determined that a vehicle had been struck by a bullet.

Following the incident, the Fleming County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Kurtis Godsey with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree.

"[The shooting placed] the three occupants at risk of serious physical injury," the sheriff's office wrote in a social media post.

The shooting incident remains under investigation by Fleming County Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Cooper. The sheriff's department was assisted on-scene by the Flemingsburg Police Department.

Residents with information on the alleged crime are asked to contact the Fleming County Sheriff's Office at (606) 845-4701.

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