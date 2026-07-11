Sheriff: Man faces wanton endangerment charges after shots fired strike vehicle in Fleming County

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A man has been arrested and taken into custody after he allegedly fired a gun and struck a vehicle with three occupants inside, according to the Fleming County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, on Saturday morning, authorities responded to a shots fired report on Elizaville Road, and determined that a vehicle had been struck by a bullet.

Following the incident, the Fleming County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Kurtis Godsey with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree.

"[The shooting placed] the three occupants at risk of serious physical injury," the sheriff's office wrote in a social media post.

The shooting incident remains under investigation by Fleming County Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Cooper. The sheriff's department was assisted on-scene by the Flemingsburg Police Department.

Residents with information on the alleged crime are asked to contact the Fleming County Sheriff's Office at (606) 845-4701.