Sheriff: Pulaski County man arrested on sexual abuse, indecent exposure charges

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 69-year-old Science Hill man was arrested on Tuesday on charges of sexual abuse and indecent exposure, according to Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones.

According to a press release, Jeffrey Bryant was arrested on a warrant obtained against him for sexual abuse in the first degree and indecent exposure in the first degree on Tuesday.

An investigation into Bryant began after a Pulaski County deputy received sexual abuse allegations against Bryant. Following an investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the Criminal Investigation Division was assigned to the case.

Bryant has been lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center and is currently being held on a $20,000 bond. An investigation into Bryant's alleged crimes remains ongoing.