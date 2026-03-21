Sheriff: Somerset man in custody on domestic violence charges

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Somerset man has been lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center for over a week on multiple domestic violence charges.

According to a press release by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old John D. Stewart III was arrested on Thursday, Mar. 12 after his alleged victim came forward about possible abuse from the suspect.

According to the press release, Stewart's alleged victim reported domestic violence to the sheriff's office on Wednesday, Mar. 11. The victim stated that Stewart became physically violent with them, forcing them onto the ground, before allegedly strangling them. The victim stated that Stewart allegedly threatened to kill them.

The detective on the case, Ryan Jones, reported that the victim had bruising, bite marks, and lacerations on their body. The victim alleged that the wounds were from Stewart. After interviewing the alleged victim, Jones applied and received an arrest warrant for Stewart.

Stewart was arrested without incident at his residence the following day, according to the sheriff's office. He was lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center, where he was charged with two counts of strangulation in the first degree (domestic violence related), and assault in the fourth degree (dating violence). Stewart is being held on a $20,000 bond.