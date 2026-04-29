Sheriff: Somerset man indicted on child abuse, kidnapping charges

(LEX 18) — A 24-year-old Somerset man accused of child criminal abuse and kidnapping has been indicted by a Pulaski County Grand Jury.

According to a press release by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the Criminal Investigation Division began looking into Davin Melton in October of 2025 after he was accused of abusing a child.

Following an investigation, Pulaski County Sheriff Deputy Jay Picard presented evidence against Melton to a Pulaski County Grand Jury on Wednesday, April 8.

Melton was arrested on Thursday, April 16, and he was lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond. According to the sheriff's office, Melton posted bond the same day as his arrest.

On Friday, April 17, a Pulaski County Grand Jury formally charged Melton with two counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a person under the age of 12-years-old, two counts of kidnapping, second-degree stalking, and first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to court documents, Melton allegedly kidnapped the same female family member two times, once in March of 2024 and once in October of 2025. Melton allegedly stalked the victim before kidnapping her at the time of the alleged crime in October of 2025.

At the time of the kidnapping incident in March of 2024, Melton was also accused of holding a knife to the female victim as she was holding her infant child.

The same court documents detail that Melton allegedly abused a child under the age of 12-years-old two separate times, once in June of 2025 and once in August of 2025.

Melton's arraignment is scheduled for May 7 at 9 a.m. in Pulaski County Circuit Court.