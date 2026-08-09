Sheriff: Traffic stop on Cumberland Gap Parkway leads to 2 arrested, suspected methamphetamine located

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A traffic stop conducted by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office on the West Cumberland Parkway Friday night led to the arrest of two individuals, a press release states.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, around 11:17 p.m. Friday on Highway 770 approximately 10 miles south of London, a traffic stop began when a man driving a white GMC Terrain reportedly passed a sheriff's detective at a high rate of speed.

Root reports that a traffic stop then began, and during the stop, drugs and drug paraphernalia were allegedly located.

Root states that a glass smoking pipe with residue "consistent with methamphetamine and a plastic bag containing methamphetamine" were located in the possession of 49-year-old David D. Chadwell, the driver of the vehicle.

Chadwell was then arrested and charged with reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (first offense, methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The other occupant of the vehicle, whom Root identifies as 18-year-old Katie L. Drummonds, was also arrested and charged on a Whitley County District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court.

Both Chadwell and Drummonds were lodged at the Laurel County Detention Center, according to the press release.