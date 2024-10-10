Shooting on Ash Street leaves 1 person with non-life-threatening injuries: report

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police report that an individual is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Thursday afternoon.

Authorities were dispatched to the area of Ash Street around 3:50 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the area. An investigation revealed shell casings and bullet holes were found in cars along the roadway.

The victim of the shooting is believed to have arrived at Lexington Fire Station 1 with injuries, according to authorities. Those involved allegedly fled the area on foot.

One witness told LEX 18 he “hit the ground” when he heard the shots.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

