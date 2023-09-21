Some charges dropped against Lawrenceburg nurse accused of stealing morphine from nursing home

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lawrenceburg nurse accused of stealing morphine from a nursing home where she worked appeared in court Thursday morning and left with fewer charges.

Abigail Hall still faces 31 charges including three counts of knowing abuse or neglect of an adult, theft of a legend drug and possession of a controlled substance. During her Anderson County District Court hearing Thursday, 21 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment against her were dropped.

Hall’s remaining counts were waived to a grand jury, which will decide whether to indict her and send her charges to circuit court to be prepared for trial.

The wanton endangerment charges were dropped because prosecutors decided they don’t want to pursue them at this time, but the judge noted that the grand jury could decide to charge her with the counts anyway.

Hall’s arrest came after other nurses at Heritage Hall Care Center noticed she’d gone to the bathroom for a long time, and appeared to be intoxicated, according to court records.

Judge Laura Witt denied a request to lower Hall’s bond, citing the seriousness of her charges.

"We have the most vulnerable that she was in charge of their care — the most vulnerable people who do not have the ability sometimes to speak up for themselves, and their own care," Witt told Hall's attorney. “So I believe the serious nature of this offense and serious nature to the victims, warrant the bond being what it is."

LEX 18’s Leigh Searcy asked Hall if she had anything to say about her charges as she left the courthouse, but Hall got in the transport van without comment.

LEX 18 previously spoke to other nurses who worked at Heritage Hall with Hall.

The nurses, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear for their jobs,said that they were told by administrators not to call police the night of Hall's arrest. The administrators said that the concerns about Hall were "speculation," and that another nurse should tell her that the facility was over budget and she should go home, according to the nurses who spoke with LEX 18. They called police anyway.

The Kentucky Board of Nursing has temporarily suspended Hall’s license. The suspension order stated that the circumstances "indicate that the continued practice of nursing by the Respondent poses an immediate danger to the public health, safety, or welfare."