Somerset couple arrested, charged with criminal abuse of toddler

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. — A Somerset couple was arrested after the Department of Community Based Services received information that they were abusing a toddler that was in their care, according to authorities.

Officials detailed that an investigation began on Oct. 19 following a child abuse complaint. During the investigation, a detective on the case received information that Alexander Pence and his spouse Tracy Pence, both 34, allegedly hit a 2-year-old in the face and head several times while in their care.

Warrants for Alexander and Tracy were obtained and they were charged with one count each of first-degree criminal abuse, child 12 or under.

They are lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center on $100,000 cash bonds, officials report.