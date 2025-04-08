Watch Now
Somerset man indicted by grand juries for more than 40 counts of sex crimes

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, a Somerset man was indicted on April 3 for 45 counts of sexual crimes, including rape and sodomy, following an investigation.

Officials reported that 32-year-old Jesus Alberto Chavez was first arrested by a detective with the Criminal Investigation Division on Oct. 23, 2024 for one count of rape and sodomy in the second- and third-degrees after an investigation.

On Dec. 5, 2024, Chavez was indicted by a grand jury in Pulaski County for one count of second- and third- degree rape and sodomy and one count of first-degree sexual abuse. Officials added that he was also indicted by a grand jury in Russell County on Dec. 17, 2024 on one count each of third-degree rape and sodomy.

Further investigation resulted in the indictment of Chavez for an additional 45 counts, according to officials.

Chavez is currently being held on $100,000, $200,000, and $500,000 for the three indictments in Russell and Pulaski Counties.

