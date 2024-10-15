Watch Now
Son allegedly kills mother after altercation at home in Pike County, KSP reports

download.jpg
Pike County Detention Center
download.jpg
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police reported that a man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of his mother after they allegedly got into an altercation on Monday at a home in Pike County.

KSP detailed that police were called to a home in the Pikeville community regarding a domestic disturbance on Old Wagner Station Road. Upon arrival, police reported that a man inside the home, identified as 59-year-old Alex Yuhas, began to make threats toward authorities.

After several hours of negotiation, KSP reported that Yuhas was arrested.

An initial investigation found that 75-year-old Paulette Mullins, who was identified by police as Yuhas' mother, suffered a fatal gunshot wound after a "domestic altercation."

Mullins was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner's Office.

Yuhas was arrested and charged with murder-domestic violence, terroristic threatening, and third-degree assault.

