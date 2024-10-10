Son charged with attempted murder after allegedly striking father with machete, police say

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky reported that one man has been charged for attempted murder after he allegedly stuck his father with a machete following an argument over stolen money on Wednesday.

Officials detailed that at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to College Hill Road regarding an assault. The initial investigation by police found that, after the father confronted his son, identified by police as Devin Biggs, over stolen money, Biggs allegedly struck his father with a machete "causing serious injury."

According to police, the father was taken to an area hospital and then transferred to UK Medical Center for treatment. A health status has not been released at this time.

Biggs was arrested and charged with attempted murder-domestic violence, first-degree attempted assault, and tampering with physical evidence, officials reported.

The case remains under investigation.