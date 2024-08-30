Man arrested after allegedly attempting to take child from Whitley County Intermediate School: KSP

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A South Carolina man is facing charges following an attempted child abduction in Whitley County, Kentucky State Police reports.

According to KSP, 37-year-old Willie Bethea of Latta, South Carolina, unlawfully made his way onto the playground of Whitley County Intermediate School earlier on Friday.

Bethea allegedly attempted to get a child to “go with him” and when confronted by school staff, he left the property.

In response, all Whitley County Schools and Corbin City Schools were placed on soft lockdown, KSP reported.

Bethea is charged with:



Attempted kidnapping of a minor.

First-degree criminal trespassing.

Persistent felony offender.

Operating on a suspended license.

The investigation is still ongoing.