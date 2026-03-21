Springfield man arrested on drug trafficking charges following large narcotics seizure

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Springfield man was arrested and lodged at the Boyle County Detention Center on Saturday after a large narcotics seizure by the Boyle County Sheriff's Office.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, a search warrant was executed on Saturday morning at a Danville residence, where deputies located over a pound of methamphetamine, more than $6,500, and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

After the narcotics seizure, 68-year-old William R. Taylor was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree (unspecified substance), possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor is being held on a $50,000 cash bond, according to the Boyle County Detention Center.

"The Boyle County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to combating illegal drug activity and protecting the citizens of our community," the Facebook post states.