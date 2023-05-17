'Stop killing each other': Suspect's sentence in murder case ends in father's plea to stop gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly three years after 17-year-old Michael Proctor was shot and killed in Lexington, his family came face to face with one of the people involved in his death.

19-year-old Elijah Adams filed into a Fayette County courtroom, already having served 863 days for criminal facilitation to murder.

Court documents indicate Adams and Proctor were seen together at a block party in August of 2020, along with another individual referred to as T.L. in documents.

According to the original police report, Adams told officers that later that night he was driving the group when T.L. unexpectedly shot Proctor before kicking him out of the car.

T.L.’s name has yet to be released. He passed away in 2021.

“It’s been difficult, the unknown, not really knowing what’s going on,” said Michael’s dad Marcus Proctor. “I think when we did the mediation and found out more details, we were prepared for the worst, we knew this was going to happen.”

For his involvement, Adams has been sentenced to five years on probation.

Fayette Circuit Judge Julie Goodman said she feared prison time would result in Adams making parole and serving less time. With probation, he'll serve a guaranteed five years under strict supervision.

“If in the next five years, he chooses to make bad decisions, choices that put him back in jail, I will assure you, young man, I will put you back in jail and there will be no second chances,” said Judge Goodman.

For Adams to have a chance at all feels unjust to the parents mourning their son.

“He's a Black child like my son, he's young like my son, but my son is gone. There's really no justice when you lose a child, especially through gun violence,” said Proctor.

In the moments before Adams’ sentencing, Judge Goodman called the shooting the consequence of a country failing its communities of color.

Proctor’s father also addressed the gun violence, saying, “Stop, stop killing each other. For what? Colors? Land? Territory? It's not worth it because you gotta keep in mind that the damage you're doing isn't just to the family of the victim, but to your family as well.”

Senseless violence forever changed two families, but only one is left with just memories.

“Great kid, good heart, wrong place wrong time,” said Proctor. “He was in an all-boys school and had a full ride to any college he wanted, he wanted to do agriculture. He had a bright future ahead. He’s a great kid and his name will live on through us.”