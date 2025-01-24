Suspect at large after allegedly shooting woman in Richmond, police report

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly shot a woman on Thursday night and fled the scene.

The department detailed that police responded to a shots fired call at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday on Mallory Court. Upon arrival, police found one woman with injuries from a single gunshot wound.

Officials added witnesses explained to police that a man, identified in a post from the department as 29-year-old Travon Hearst, was visiting a woman at her home when a confrontation allegedly ensued followed by a physical altercation.

Hearst allegedly pushed the woman to the ground and fired a single shot at her, which the department reported "grazed the side of her head." He then reportedly fled the scene.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment while Hearst is reportedly still on the run and considered "armed and dangerous."

Hearst is described by police as a man standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds, with brown eyes. He was last seen driving a blue Nissan Altima.

Richmond police warned citizens to not approach Hearst if he is seen. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hearst is asked to contact dispatch at 859-624-4776 or email tyancey@richmond.ky.us.