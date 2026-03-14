Suspects caught on tape tampering, vandalizing Chase Bank ATM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police officers were dispatched to the Chase Bank on Tates Creek Road around 5 a.m. Saturday after the bank's commercial alarm alerted officers that suspects were tampering with an ATM.

According to the Lexington Police Department (LPD), when officers arrived on scene, the suspects had already fled. However, security footage from the bank did catch the suspects tampering and vandalizing the ATM.

While the suspects were not caught, LPD did file a police report on charges of criminal mischief and theft.