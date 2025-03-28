Teen arrested after leading police on a motorcycle chase in London, police report

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office arrested a 17-year-old on Thursday night after police reportedly attempted a traffic stop and the teen fled on an allegedly stolen motorcycle in London.

Officials detailed that police tried to stop the Yamaha motorcycle when the driver allegedly sped through three traffic lights on Highway 192 and traveled onto I-75 northbound for over 24 miles, "driving extremely recklessly at speeds more than 150 miles" in the process.

During the police chase, officials reported that the motorcycle nearly caused traffic crashes as he exited at mile marker exit 62 where he was arrested with the assistance of Kentucky State Police troopers.

Upon further investigation, police found that the motorcycle had allegedly been stolen.

Officials reported that the teen was charged with the following:

