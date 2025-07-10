Teen in London charged with attempted murder after shooting over alleged 'disagreement'

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported on Thursday that an investigation into a shooting led police to arrest and charge an 18-year-old with attempted murder.

Officials detailed that the arrest of Zachary Setser occurred on Wednesday night off American Greeting Card around nine miles south of London after a shooting investigation.

The investigation began on June 26 after deputies were called by dispatch on a complaint that a man was shot several times at an apartment and was in critical condition. The man was taken to an area hospital and was transferred to UK med center.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect and reported that the shooting occurred due to an alleged "disagreement" between two people.

Setser was charged with attempted murder and he is currently being lodged at the Laurel County Correctional Center.