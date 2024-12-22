Teenager shot in arm during a drug transaction in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One teenager in Boone County is with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the arm during a drug transaction.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a call of shots fired on Saturday evening around 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found the 18-year-old victim with his friend, another teenager and witness.

An investigation revealed that the two met the suspect, a 17-year-old, for a drug transaction when a dispute ensued. The suspect then fired multiple shots in the direction of the victim as he fled from the suspect's car.

A search warrant was late conducted on the suspect's home in Burlington, and the handgun was recovered buried in their backyard. Marijuana, paraphernalia, and other THC products were also discovered in the his bedroom.

He is charged with first degree assault, first degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a minor, and trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces.).

