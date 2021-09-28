The six UK football players accused of burglary are now allowed to practice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Monday night, LEX 18 was told the six UK football players accused of burglary are now allowed back at practice.

I was told they are *allowed back at practice. @BBNTonight https://t.co/xRVvQiX4LK — Anna Maria Tarullo (@tarullotweets) September 28, 2021

An official decision by the grand jury has not yet been made.

The players appeared in Fayette County District Court alongside their attorneys and family members on August 25. Attorneys for Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Vito Tisdale, and Joel Williams waived a preliminary hearing and the case moves to a grand jury.

Each of the six players is charged with burglary. Tisdale also faces a charge of wanton endangerment.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Fayette District Court, the crime happened on March 7, 2021, at a residence on Forest Park Drive in Lexington.

The complaint states that the group got into an altercation with people living in the home after being asked to leave a party.

The complainants said that Tisdale pulled a handgun during the altercation and pointed it at a person who lived in the home.

On Friday, attorneys for all six players entered not guilty pleas on behalf of their clients. During that hearing, a judge ordered the players to stay away from the alleged victims and the home where the incident happened.