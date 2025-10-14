Thomas Birl murder case advances after years of mental competency evaluations in Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A high-profile Central Kentucky murder case is moving forward after four years of legal proceedings.

Thomas Birl is accused of killing Richmond business owners Christopher and Gracie Hager in August 2021. Police say Birl used a stolen gun to shoot the couple outside apartments they owned.

He's accused of setting fire to the building, which sparked an hours-long police standoff.

Birl was previously ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial and sent to a psychiatric facility. Madison County Circuit Court has scheduled his next review for January 8.