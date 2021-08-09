Thomas Birl, man accused of killing Richmond couple, pleads not guilty

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man accused of killing a couple in Richmond appeared in court Monday morning.

51-year-old Thomas Birl is charged with killing Chris and Gracie Hager. Birl was arraigned on two murder charges, an arson charge, and charges for tampering with evidence and criminal mischief. He was in court via a video court appearance with no attorney yet. A not guilty plea was entered.

The judge set the next court date for birl for August 18th. His bond is $5 million.

Police say on August 3rd, Birl, using a stolen gun, shot and killed the Hagers outside a duplex the couple owned. Birl was staying there at the time. Police say he then set fire to the building and involved police in a standoff that lasted hours.

The victims, Chris and Gracie Hager, were well-known in Richmond and involved in the community. Chris Hager was 54 and his wife, Gracie, was 52.