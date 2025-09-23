Tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers leads to arrest in connection to August burglary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is now charged in connection to an August burglary after a tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers led to his arrest.

According to Lexington Police, 31-year-old Ra’mone Burdette allegedly broke into a home on Altamont Court during the afternoon of August 20.

Burdette was identified during the course of the investigation, and he was featured on September 3 by Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

He was arrested on Tuesday, and has been charged with:

