Tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers leads to arrest in connection to August burglary

Fayette County Detention Center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is now charged in connection to an August burglary after a tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers led to his arrest.

According to Lexington Police, 31-year-old Ra’mone Burdette allegedly broke into a home on Altamont Court during the afternoon of August 20.

Burdette was identified during the course of the investigation, and he was featured on September 3 by Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

He was arrested on Tuesday, and has been charged with:

  • Possession of handgun by convicted felon.
  • First degree trafficking in controlling substance, fentanyl, first offense (enhancement).
  • Possession of marijuana.
  • Using restricted ammunition in the commission of a felony, no shots fired.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Outstanding warrants.
