'TikTok Trickster' arrested on multiple state warrants at UK Chandler Hospital

Posted at 1:37 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 13:44:35-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky police arrested 54-year-old Brenton Fillers at a hospital on outstanding warrants from several states.

According to officials, Fillers is also known as the "TikTok Trickster" by law enforcement agencies and media outlets for allegedly defrauding people using social media.

UK police responded to a report of a man matching the description of Fillers, who is a resident of Alabama.

Fillers is facing the following charges:

  • aggravated sexual assault of a child in Texas
  • theft of property in Alabama
  • felony fraudulent use of a credit card in Arkansas
  • theft of a motor vehicle in Tennessee

He could be facing charges in Kentucky as well.
Fillers will be transported and booked into the Fayette County Detention Center pending an extradition hearing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc.

