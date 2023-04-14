'TikTok Trickster' arrested on multiple state warrants at UK Chandler Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky police arrested 54-year-old Brenton Fillers at a hospital on outstanding warrants from several states.

According to officials, Fillers is also known as the "TikTok Trickster" by law enforcement agencies and media outlets for allegedly defrauding people using social media.

UK police responded to a report of a man matching the description of Fillers, who is a resident of Alabama.

Fillers is facing the following charges:



aggravated sexual assault of a child in Texas

theft of property in Alabama

felony fraudulent use of a credit card in Arkansas

theft of a motor vehicle in Tennessee

He could be facing charges in Kentucky as well.

Fillers will be transported and booked into the Fayette County Detention Center pending an extradition hearing.