Trial begins for former UK student charged in crash that killed Lexington 4-year-old

Family of Marco Shemwell
Posted at 2:02 PM, Oct 11, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A trial is beginning this week for a former University of Kentucky student charged in the death of a 4-year-old child killed in a DUI crash.

The child, Marco Shemwell, was crossing a street outside a Kentucky football game in Lexington in 2018 when he was struck and killed.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the reckless homicide trial for 21-year-old Jacob Heil was set to begin Monday in Fayette County Circuit Court.

Heil, who was 18 at the time of the crash, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.051, according to court records. The legal limit for those under 21 is .02.

