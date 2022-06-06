Trial begins for Louisville man indicted on murder charges in shooting of aspiring rapper

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The trial for a man accused of shooting an aspiring rapper in Lexington is scheduled to start Monday.

Jacouri Burns, who was 25 years old at the time of the shooting, killed Lonnie Oxendine, who was 22 years old at the time, while Oxendine filming a music video downtown in Jaunary 2021.

Investigators arrested Burns about a month later in Frankfort. He faces murder and assault charges.

During hearings last year, Burns' attorney said he was aware of video showing his client retreating before the shot that killed Oxendine.

Oxendine rapped by the name ATM Grinda. His family says he wasn't just passionate about music but also his three young sons. Last year, we learned Lonnie Jr. was with his dad at the time of the shooting.