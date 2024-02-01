Trial date set for man accused of killing Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley

(LEX 18) — A trial date has been set for Steven Sheangshang, a man charged in the murder of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley.

Sheangshang allegedly shot and killed Deputy Conley during a traffic stop on I-75 in May 2023. In court on Thursday, it was announced that Sheangshang's trial date will start on February 24, 2025.

Back in July, a grand jury indicted Sheangshang on one count of Murder of a Police Officer (Capital Offense), one count of Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun (Class C Felony), one count of Robbery, First Degree (Class B Felony), two counts of Wanton Endangerment, First Degree (Class D Felony), and one count of Persistent Felony Offender, First Degree (Class A Felony).

Deputy Conley is the first fallen officer with the Scott County Sheriff's Department. In Scott County as a whole, the Georgetown Police Department has lost three in the line of duty.