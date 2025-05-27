Trial of Steven Lawson, suspect in Crystal Rogers' case, underway in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The trial for one of three people charged in connection with the disappearance of Crystal Rogers began today in Bowling Green, following a change of venue.

Steven Lawson faces charges of tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit murder in the case of the Nelson County mother of five who vanished on July 3, 2015.

Fifteen jurors, including three alternates, were selected for the trial that got underway this afternoon. The jury consists of 10 women and five men who appeared attentive during opening statements, with some taking notes.

In opening statements, prosecutors said evidence will show that Steven Lawson's phone was tracked moving to where Crystal's car was abandoned on the Bluegrass Parkway the night she disappeared.

They also claimed Lawson called Brooks Houck, Rogers' ex-boyfriend, around midnight to tell him "the job was done."

The defense acknowledged Lawson is guilty of tampering with physical evidence, admitting he helped move Crystal's car and even pulled the driver's seat up to make it look like Crystal drove to the parkway herself. However, they argue there's no evidence Lawson conspired to murder Crystal.

Defense attorneys pointed out that four grand juries were impaneled before the state could indict Lawson on a conspiracy to commit murder charge, and emphasized that the investigation remains open because Crystal has never been found.

Crystal's mother, Sherry Ballard, was the first witness called to testify. She told the court she knew something was wrong when Crystal never responded to texts and calls from her children.

Lawson and his son Joseph Lawson are accused of helping Crystal's ex-boyfriend Brooks Houck carry out her murder. Joseph Lawson is also charged with evidence tampering and conspiracy to commit murder, while Houck is charged with Rogers' murder. Both are scheduled to go on trial next month.