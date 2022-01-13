Two arrested in connection to the murder of Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two individuals have been arrested in connection to the murder of Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jesse Christopher Johnson and 18-year-old Marquis Mitchell have been arrested and charged with murder.

In August of 2021, the FBI and ATF offered a $50,000 reward leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of the off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy.

Police say 26-year-old Shirley died while working as security at a Shively car lot early Thursday morning. Officers say someone walked up and shot at him.

"We can say, with a feeling of confidence, that he was targeted... and that he was ambushed," said Louisville Metro Police Department chief Erika Shields. "We will make an arrest."

Shirley had to be rushed to the University of Louisville Hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Shirley joined the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in March 2019. He worked in the court security division.