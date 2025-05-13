Undercover narcotics investigation leads to one arrest in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is in police custody following an undercover narcotics investigation in Laurel County.

An investigation performed in conjunction between Laurel County Sheriff's Office narcotics deputies, Sheriff's General investigation detectives and the DEA resulted in a search warrant served at the home of 32-year-old Timothy Hamilton.

When authorities attempted to serve the warrant on Tuesday just after noon, Hamilton would not exit the home, but was later convinced by authorities to do so.

While performing the search warrant, detectives found that Hamilton had allegedly attempted to flush methamphetamine down the toilet but was unsuccessful. Glass pipes containing residue and glass scales were located inside the home, and 6.5 ounces of methamphetamine were taken into evidence.

Hamilton has been charged with:



First degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, methamphetamine.

Tampering with physical evidence.

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities report that Hamilton "was charged on a Kentucky parole board mandatory reentry supervision violation warrant charging absconding parole supervision; failure to report to parole officer as directed regarding a conviction in Laurel Circuit Court on charges of receiving stolen property more than $10,000."

He also faces a charge in connection to a bench warrant for failure to appear on a previous charge of second degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense.

"It was a great group effort which ended textbook perfect with no neighbors, bystanders, officers or the accused injured," Sheriff John Root said.

According to the release, the DEA is adopting the case for possible federal prosecution.