Update: Police find stolen U-Haul used in connection with ATM theft

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Georgetown Police found the stolen U-Haul used in a wild bank robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12 p.m. Wednesday, police received a call from Hog Head Trailers regarding a stolen U-Haul. Later that afternoon, police received another call about an abandoned U-Haul on Valley Forge Court. Upon arrival to the scene, officers and detectives were able to confirm it was the stolen U-Haul from Hog Head Trailers.

The U-Haul was towed back to Georgetown Police Department. Detectives are currently processing the truck and will follow up on leads that develop.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, police were called to Stock Yards Bank and Trust after a forklift was stolen from a nearby construction site and used to lift an ATM that was located at the bank.

According to police, the suspects started driving away with the ATM, but it fell off the forklift, and slid down through the bushes. They still managed to retrieve the ATM, load it into a U-haul, and take off.

The building's awning was damaged during the theft, but a bank employee said there is no structural damage to the bank.

Police are currently analyzing video and investigating the incident.