Vandals strike South Lexington cars

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating at least three reports of vandalism in the area near Sundart Drive.

Karen Markham first noticed damage to her car Monday morning.

"I came out to go to work about 6:30 in the morning. Saw a small rock behind my car and I thought maybe someone had kicked it over off to the side and I would go pick it up and move it," she said. "Saw a glint out of the corner of my eye and looked up and see a big rock in the back of my window."

The rock smashed in the rear window of her car and damaged parts inside. She said she estimated about $1,800 worth of damage. Around 3:00 AM Wednesday, she and her boyfriend heard noises outside again.

"He looks out and there's some young kids out in the street, near our mailbox going down the street," Markham said. "All of a sudden, we hear a crash, and the three of them take off running."

When they went outside to see what had happened, they found their neighbor's car with a window smashed out. Lamare Adams owns the SUV and said he estimated about $1,100 worth of damage.

Adams and Markham both had messages for parents.

"Make sure you know where your kids are at! Even in the middle of the night at 3:00 in the morning!" Markham said.

Lexington Police said they have found one doorbell camera video that may help them solve the crimes. They have asked people who live in that area to review their cameras to see if they might have captured other videos that can help.