Wanted man accused of attempting to run over officers during police chase in Kentucky

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man in Barbourville, identified as 43-year-old Kenny Frye, has been charged with attempted murder, along with evading police, after he allegedly tried to run over officers amid a vehicle police chase on Tuesday.

The citation detailed that officers with the Barbourville Police Department were conducting an approved "safety checkpoint" on a silver Mitsubishi. The vehicle slowed down as officers lights were activated, however, Frye then allegedly accelerated the vehicle towards the two officers.

Officers found the suspect vehicle on KY3439 on Henson Hollow and they continued to follow the vehicle towards Parkway Plaza and US25E as it reached speeds of 112 mph, the citation read.

As the vehicle slowed down around Creekmart, officers attempted to box in the vehicle. However, they were unsuccessful as Frye drove onto the shoulder cutting in front of officer vehicles. The citation added that the driver side door of the suspect vehicle hit an officers patrol vehicle in the process.

The vehicle slowed down and officers were able to get around it, according to the citation. Frye then exited the vehicle and he allegedly proceeded to run from police. Frye then laid on his stomach as officers attempted to apprehend him. He then allegedly hit an officer in the left side of his face, the citation reported.

Frye reportedly continued to resist officers as they worked to place the handcuffs on him. An officer then tased Frye before they ultimately apprehended him. EMS medically cleared Frye on the scene.

The citation noted that Frye is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Frye has been charged with a number of crimes including attempted murder of first responder (peace officer); first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); third-degree assault — police officer or probation officer; and Resisting arrest.