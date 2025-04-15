Wanted sex offender found hiding behind wall in mother's Graves County home, police report

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A convicted sex offender in Kentucky and Tennessee was reportedly found hiding behind a wall in his mother's house in Graves County on Monday after a months long search by authorities.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, authorities in both states began searching for 43-year-old John E. West after he failed to appear for his court trial in Graves County in 2024.

Officials reported that in Tennessee, West was granted parole by the Tennessee Department of Corrections after being convicted of evading arrest (risk of death), and aggravated assault. However, his parole was reportedly revoked, and a parole violation warrant was issued for his arrest in November 2024.

Over the past couple of months, authorities would check his mother's home located near Pryorsburg on US Highway 45 south. West was not found during those checks, and his mother allegedly told police she didn't know West's location.

Sheriff's began receiving information claiming that West was living in his mother's home and that she was hiding him, officials reported.

On Monday, April 14, authorities, along with Deputy U.S. Marshals, searched the home, and West was ultimately found behind a trap door in the home, police reported.

"It was apparent and obvious that West had been hiding in these locations during the previous searches by law enforcement officers," the sheriff's office said.

West was arrested, while his mother was cited on a charge of harboring a non-compliant sex offender first offense.

According to officials, West faces charges in Graves County and Tennessee and charges are pending in federal court by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The investigation is ongoing as police look into another suspect who was reportedly helping West hide from authorities, police added.