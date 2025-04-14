Washington State murder suspect arrested in Kentucky, officials report

(LEX 18) — A Washington State murder suspect was arrested in Montgomery County, Kentucky, on April 8, according to officials.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says that Dariel Nunez-Montero was initially arrested for his alleged involvement in an organized crime.

After further investigation, the sheriff's office says they learned Montero "was a prime suspect in a murder in Washington State in late 2024."

According to the sheriff's office, they worked with the Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit in Washington State and the Commonwealth's Attorney Office to obtain a search warrant and "recover critical evidence."

In a report from Vancouver police, they have been working the homicide investigation since Nov. 1, 2024, regarding the death of Courtney Clinton.

Vancouver police say that with the help of the Clark County Prosecutor's Office in Washington State, a felony warrant was issued on April 11 for the arrest of Montero for first-degree murder.

According to Vancouver police, Montero will be extradited from Montgomery County, Kentucky, to Clark County, Washington.