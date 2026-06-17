Mother pleads guilty in moped crash that killed her 10-year-old daughter in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Danisha Martin plead guilty to an amended charge of complicity to vehicular homicide Monday in Whitley Circuit Court in connection with a moped crash that killed her 10-year-old daughter in August 2024.

Martin's recommended sentence is 10 years. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 20.

Commonwealth's Attorney of the 34th Circuit Ronnie Bowling said the plea was consistent with the wishes of those affected by the crash.

Kentucky State Police reported that a preliminary investigation showed a 2011 Kia Sportage struck a moped occupied by 31-year-old Darius L. Wade and the 10-year-old girl on Aug. 4, 2024, on I-75 in Whitley County.

News 2 arrested in connection to moped crash that killed 10-year-old Web Staff

Both Wade and the child were taken by ambulance to Baptist Regional Hospital in Corbin and then flown by Air Evac to the University of Kentucky Hospital. The child died from her injuries and was pronounced dead by the Fayette County Coroner's Office. Alcohol was reported as a suspected factor in the crash.

Martin was originally charged with complicity to murder. Wade is still facing a murder charge, which includes operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

