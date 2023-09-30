'Why didn't they stop?': Family of fatal hit-and-run victim seeks answers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The family of a Lexington man killed in a hit-and-run is still looking for answers two weeks after his death.

37-year-old Matthew Druin was walking near the intersection of New Circle Road and Russell Cave Road around 10 p.m. on Sept. 15 when a motorcycle struck him and left him with fatal injuries.

The motorcyclist drove off and has not yet been identified by Lexington police.

Matthew's sister, Danielle Druin, described him as an energetic, compassionate person who loved his two young children.

"It's tough because, like, you want to celebrate him for the life that he had, but his life was also taken too soon," Druin said of her brother.

"There are so many questions about who did it, why didn't they stop. Did they at least touch their brakes to at least think about stopping?"

His girlfriend, Heather Chisenhall, said Druin had many friends around Lexington and is planning a celebration of his life on Sunday at Woodland Park, one of his favorite spots in town.

He was known lovingly by friends as "Squirrel" for his high energy.

"I don't know if I'm ever gonna get the answers that I really want, so I just think about the good times and...I don't know. It's been awful," she said.

Police said the accident is still under investigation but ask anyone with information to come forward.

His family and friends ask the person who hit Druin to allow them to receive closure.

"Matt didn't deserve this. He was a human. He was a person with children, with a family and with friends and with a life that is no longer there," Danielle Druin said.

To report information, you can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600 or submit an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020.

