Winchester woman facing 11 counts of unlawful transaction with a minor following birthday party

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Winchester woman is facing 11 counts of unlawful transaction with a minor following an early August birthday party, court records show.

According to a uniform citation, ten high school students were at the home of Rebecca Boyd for her son’s birthday party on August 7 into August 8, where all consumed “significant amounts of alcohol” that led to a sexual assault investigation.

Boyd told Winchester Police that she was aware the minors were drinking and had taken the keys to “most” of their vehicles, the citation states.

The citation goes on to state that video retrieved from the party shows minors engaging in sexual behavior and the destruction of furniture, as well as at least one minor “passed out in her front yard.”

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.