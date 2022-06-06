Woman accused in deadly Lexington crash that killed 10-year-old girl reaches plea agreement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman charged in a Lexington crash that killed a child has reached a plea agreement in her case.

Sequoyah Collins was initially facing several charges, including murder, after a crash that killed 10-year-old Alexia Gomez Hernandez back in 2019. Police say Collins was drunk and was driving more than 80 mph when she ran a red light and hit another vehicle, according to witnesses. A blood test also confirmed that she had traces of cocaine in her system, police said.

Fayette County Commonwealth's Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn says Collins pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter as part of the plea agreement. Collins also pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, and DUI.

While Collins has not been officially sentenced, her plea agreement includes up to 15 years for pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Both the two assault counts and first-degree wanton endangerment also could carry up to five-year sentences.

Because first-degree manslaughter is considered a "violent offense," Collins must serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.

Her sentencing is scheduled for July 28.