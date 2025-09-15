Woman and her boyfriend arrested for criminal abuse of 2 children in Wayne County

MONITCELLO, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman and her boyfriend were arrested on Sept. 14 on charges of criminal abuse after authorities said they allegedly used a wooden paddle to repeatedly strike two young children.

The Wayne County Sheriff Officer reported that Cindi Britt and Billy Hart, both of Monticello, were each charged with two counts of first-degree criminal abuse involving children 12 years of age or under.

According to officials, the investigation began on Sept. 14 at around 6 p.m. when deputies were called to Wayne County Hospital Emergency Room to meet with a Kentucky Child Protective Services employee regarding abused children.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with child protective services and the emergency room physician about the children's injuries, officials reported.

During interviews with law enforcement, both Britt and Hart admitted to spanking either both or one of the children over a period of time using a wooden paddle, officials detailed. Following the investigation, a deputy took custody of both children, who were placed with a grandparent.

Both suspects were arrested and charged in the case. Britt and Hart were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $25,000 cash or 2X property bond.