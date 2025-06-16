Watch Now
Woman charged with criminal mischief after allegedly throwing rock through coffee shop window

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A citation reported that a woman in Lexington has been charged with criminal mischief and trespassing after she allegedly busted out a coffee shop's window by throwing a rock through it.

According to the citation, the woman, identified as Devonna Mitchell, was at A Cup of Common Wealth Coffee shop on June 14 after she was banned from the establishment. The citation detailed that she reportedly threw a rock through the coffee shops window.

The shop owner, the citation read, estimated around $1,700 worth of damage was caused and he reported to police that this incident marks the third time Mitchell allegedly has thrown a rock through the shop's window.

Mitchell has been charged with third-degree criminal trespassing and first-degree criminal mischief.

