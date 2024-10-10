Woman facing several charges after body found at Robertson County home: KSP

MOUNT OLIVET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a woman was arrested on Wednesday night and is facing several charges after a body was found at a home in Robertson County.

According to KSP, they received a call around 12:26 p.m. on Wednesday about a dead woman at a home on Brierly Ridge Road in Mount Olivet.

When arriving on the scene, troopers say they attempted to make contact with a woman inside but received no response.

KSP says that a search warrant was obtained and served by the Special Response Team. As a result, the woman, identified by officials as 32-year-old Torilena May Fields, was located in the home and taken into custody without incident around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fields is charged with obstructing governmental operations, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse. KSP says that pending further investigation, more charges may be filed.

KSP says this incident remains under investigation.

Fields is lodged in the Bourbon County Detention Center.