Woman in Laurel County charged with murder in connection to fentanyl overdose death

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 37-year-old East Bernstadt woman has been charged with murder in connection with a fentanyl overdose death that occurred earlier this year in Laurel County, officials reported.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that a detective arrested Courtney K. Boone on Monday evening at around 6:15 p.m. on KY 192 in London following an investigation by the sheriff's office.

Boone allegedly provided the victim, identified as a 26-year-old man, with a fatal dose of fentanyl through methamphetamine in a pipe, according to officials.

The Laurel County Coroner's Office verified the fatal dose of fentanyl in the victim's system.

Boone was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center following her arrest.

